US Markets

EARNINGS-CIBC reports 4% fall in quarterly profit

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported a 4% fall in quarterly adjusted profit, hurt by weakness in its capital markets unit and domestic banking business.

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO on Thursday reported a 4% fall in quarterly adjusted profit, hurt by weakness in its capital markets unit and domestic banking business.

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding one-off items, fell to C$1.31 billion ($984.89 million), or C$2.84 per share in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.36 billion, or C$3.00 per share a year ago.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Eluri)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular