EARNINGS-CIBC quarterly profit misses estimates on higher loan loss provisions

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported quarterly profit that fell short of analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by higher provision for bad loans and slower growth at its domestic banking business.

Net income at CIBC's Canadian retail banking business, which provides loans and other financial products to small businesses and individual consumers across Canada, fell 10% to C$601 million ($451.85 million) from a year earlier.

The bank's capital markets unit reported net income of $226 million, down 3% from a year ago.

Total provisions for loan losses, or the money a bank sets aside to cover unpaid loans, jumped 52% in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31.

Other Canadian big banks, including Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, also reported higher provisions in the reported quarter.

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding one-off items, fell to C$1.31 billion, or C$2.84 per share the quarter, from C$1.36 billion, or C$3.00 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected C$3.06 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Eluri)

