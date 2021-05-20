Earnings, chip M&A talks keep European stocks buoyant

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 20 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday after one of the worst selloffs this year as strong earnings and merger talks in the chip sector helped investors look past inflation worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% after suffering a 1.5% loss in the previous session. Asian stocks and U.S. futures, however, struggled after a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while still reeling from a crash in cryptocurrencies. MKTS/GLOB

French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA gained 2.3% after it raised the full-year guidance for its telecoms division and reported a smaller than expected first-quarter core loss.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE added 1% on raising its medium-term core profit outlook.

Oslo-listed chipmaker Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL jumped 8.8% after an Italian daily reported that Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.MI, STM.PA is mulling an offer to buy the company.

