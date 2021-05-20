STM

Earnings, chip M&A talks keep European stocks buoyant

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks rose on Thursday after one of the worst selloffs this year as strong earnings and merger talks in the chip sector helped investors look past inflation worries.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 20 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday after one of the worst selloffs this year as strong earnings and merger talks in the chip sector helped investors look past inflation worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% after suffering a 1.5% loss in the previous session. Asian stocks and U.S. futures, however, struggled after a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while still reeling from a crash in cryptocurrencies. MKTS/GLOB

French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA gained 2.3% after it raised the full-year guidance for its telecoms division and reported a smaller than expected first-quarter core loss.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE added 1% on raising its medium-term core profit outlook.

Oslo-listed chipmaker Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL jumped 8.8% after an Italian daily reported that Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.MI, STM.PA is mulling an offer to buy the company.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters