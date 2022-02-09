Earnings cheer, global risk-on mood lift European stocks

By Anisha Sircar

Feb 9 (Reuters) - European bourses rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a batch of strong fourth-quarter trading updates and a rally in global markets, although worries over a hawkish pivot by major central banks kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX climbed 1.5% with all sub-sectors in positive territory, after closing flat in its previous session.

"European equities have opened on the front foot, not weighed down yet by negative sentiment regarding inflation; the mood is of a more optimistic wait-and-see attitude ahead of a fresh snapshot of U.S. prices due tomorrow," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

Consumer prices probably climbed 7.3% year-over-year in January, economists polled by Reuters predict U.S. data will show on Thursday.

"Although the ECB is still lagging behind in monetary policy tightening, the music is changing to a slightly more hawkish tune... also, investors are waiting for a raft of corporate earnings in Europe," Streeter added.

After a selloff in the benchmark index every week so far in 2022, investors are closely tracking the pace and path of rate hikes by central banks across the world.

The STOXX 600 has regained about 0.6% of its value this month after shedding 4% in January as traders digest surging inflation readings, hawkish central bank comments, and a slew of earnings numbers.

Meanwhile the ECB will do everything necessary to steer inflation back to its 2% target over time, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

Banks .SX7P edged 0.1% higher, hovering around their highest since 2018, as the sector is known to benefit from a higher rate environment.

Among individual stocks, French funds manager Amundi AMUN.PA gained 4.8% after saying it exceeded its 2022 strategic targets and logging a strong rise in earnings.

Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL firmed 3.8% after promising to pay out $10 billion to shareholders this year and reporting record fourth-quarter pretax profits.

Adyen NV ADYEN.AS rose 11.0%, topping the STOXX 600, after the Dutch payments company said prospects for its business remained strong as it reported a 51% jump in core earnings.

Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO jumped 7.8% after saying sales will improve this year and lifted its 2023 revenue target.

However, Dutch insurer Aegon NV AEGN.AS slipped 5.7% after recording a decline in fourth-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.