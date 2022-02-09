Earnings cheer, global risk-on mood lift European stocks

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

European stocks rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a slew of strong fourth-quarter trading updates and gains in global markets, although worries over a hawkish pivot by major central banks kept gains in check.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 9 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a slew of strong fourth-quarter trading updates and gains in global markets, although worries over a hawkish pivot by major central banks kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX climbed 1.0% with nearly all sub-sectors in positive territory, after closing flat in its previous session.

French funds manager Amundi AMUN.PA gained 3.0% after saying it exceeded its 2022 strategic targets as it posted a strong rise in earnings, helped by its retail business and expansion in Asia.

Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO jumped 4.3% after saying it expected sales to improve this year as it reported full-year earnings in line with preliminary results published last month.

Aegon NV AEGN.AS, the Dutch insurer with major operations in the United States, slipped 4.7% after posting a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, with operating profit down 2% at 470 million euros ($537 million).

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters