EARNINGS-Carlyle reports better-than-expected third-quarter earnings

By contrast, Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, the world's largest private equity firm, said its private equity portfolio appreciated 12.2% in the quarter, while opportunistic and core real estate funds rose 6.4% and 3.5% respectively.

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Carlyle reported a net income of $295.5 million, driven by a steep rise in investment income.

The firm said its total assets under management totaled $230 billion at the end of September, up from $221 billion three months earlier. It also closed the quarter with $74 billion in unspent capital.

Carlyle declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

