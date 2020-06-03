EARNINGS-Cargill halts public reporting of quarterly results

US Markets

Privately held U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] said on Wednesday it will no longer be issuing public releases on quarterly earnings, halting the disclosures that the company has provided since 1996.

Cargill, the largest privately held company in the United States, said it will continue to publicly disclose annual revenue and the percent of operating cash flow that is reinvested back into the company.

