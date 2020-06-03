EARNINGS-Cargill halts public reporting of quarterly results

June 3 (Reuters) - Privately held U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc CARG.UL said on Wednesday it will no longer be issuing public releases on quarterly earnings, halting the disclosures that the company has provided since 1996.

Cargill, the largest privately held company in the United States, said it will continue to publicly disclose annual revenue and the percent of operating cash flow that is reinvested back into the company.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8704; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.