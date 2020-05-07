US Markets
CNQ

EARNINGS-Canadian Natural Resources swings to quarterly loss on low crude prices

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Thursday from a year-ago profit, hurt by a significant decline in crude oil prices caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Adds production, prices, background

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a quarterly loss on Thursday from a year-ago profit, hurt by a significant decline in crude oil prices caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Alberta-based oil and gas producer has said it is removing its 2020 production outlook due to the current uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average realized prices for crude and natural gas liquids more than halved to C$25.90 per barrel in the first quarter, before risk management.

Alberta's hopes of a rebound this year for its long-struggling oil industry have been dashed by a crash in global crude prices that has forced companies to adopt cost-cutting strategies, with Canadian Natural slashing management pay and spending budget.

Production, however, rose nearly 14% in the quarter as the company took advantage of the Alberta government's special production allowance, which permits additional oil output if it moves by rail.

The company's net loss stood at C$1.28 billion ($908.90 million), or C$1.08 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a profit of C$961 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

($1 = 1.4083 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular