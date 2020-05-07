EARNINGS-Canadian Natural Resources swings to quarterly loss

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a quarterly loss on Thursday from a year-ago profit, as the oil and gas producer suffered from a slump in crude prices.

The company's net loss stood at C$1.28 billion ($908.90 million), or C$1.08 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a profit of C$961 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

($1 = 1.4083 Canadian dollars)

