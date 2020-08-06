EARNINGS-Canadian Natural Resources reports smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

Adds estimates, details on production

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as cost cuts helped cushion the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

Oil producers have cut spending plans in response to the novel coronavirus, and Canadian Natural, like many of its peers, reduced budget and cut drilling activity to deal with the challenging commodity price environment.

Total production, however, rose 13.6% to 1,165,487 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Canada's largest oil and gas producer said it expects operators to bring back production volumes in the near future.

Average realized prices for crude and natural gas liquids plunged over 70% to C$18.97 per barrel in the second quarter, before risk management.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost 65 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, while analysts expected a loss of 80 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

