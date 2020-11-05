CNQ

EARNINGS- Canadian Natural Resources profit plunges 89% in third quarter

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted an 89% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand hurt crude prices.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted an 89% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand hurt crude prices.

On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a profit of C$135 million ($102.81 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended September 30, from a profit of C$1.23 billion, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3121 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Yajush.Gupta@thomsonreuters.com; +91 88024 43398;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters