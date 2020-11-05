EARNINGS- Canadian Natural Resources profit plunges 89% in third quarter

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted an 89% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand hurt crude prices.

On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a profit of C$135 million ($102.81 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended September 30, from a profit of C$1.23 billion, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3121 Canadian dollars)

