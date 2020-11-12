EARNINGS-Canada's Loblaw results beat as online sales surge

Compares with estimates, adds background

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TObeat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, boosted by online sales as stuck-at home consumers spend more on groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loblaw, which sells everything from beauty products to mobile connections, said it would invest more to expand the pick-up and delivery operation while aiming to reduce costs amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company's online sales more than doubled in the third quarter.

Net earnings attributable to its shareholders rose to C$345 million ($264 million), or 96 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, from C$334 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Loblaw earned C$1.30 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of C$1.26 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Loblaw, a subsidiary of the biggest Canadian retail group George Weston WN.TO, posted revenue of C$15.67 billion, a 6.9% rise from a year earlier and above analysts' estimate of C$15.61 billion.

($1 = C$1.31)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

