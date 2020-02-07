EARNINGS-Canada Goose sees hit to 2020 profit, sales from coronavirus

Adds details on forecast, background, shares

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N said on Friday lower store traffic in China and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic would impact its revenue and lead to a smaller profit in 2020, sending its shares down 4%.

The virus outbreak has forced several luxury brands, including Capri Holdings CPRI.N and Ralph Lauren RL.N, to shut stores and cut their forecasts.

The parka maker expects revenue to grow between 13.8% and 15%, compared with its prior forecast of at least 20% growth.

That translates to C$945 million ($710 million) to C$955 million, a hit of up to C$51.6 million. Analysts were expecting C$1.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast full-year adjusted profit growth to be in the range of 2.2% decline to 0.7% rise from a year earlier, compared with a prior forecast of at least 25% growth.

The forecast of C$1.33 per share to C$1.37 per share was below the average analysts' estimate of C$1.68.

($1 = 1.3308 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.