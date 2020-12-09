EARNINGS-Campbell beats quarterly sales estimates on soup demand

Adds shares, background, unit sales

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co CPB.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as shoppers bulk-purchased its soups in preparation for winter and an extended at-home confinement due to COVID-19 curbs.

Consumers are looking for healthy snacks and quick fixes as they cook more at home, reaching out for cans of soups at supermarkets or ordering them online in more numbers.

The company's shares rose about 2% before the bell as it reported a 21% surge in sales of soups alone in the United States.

Sales at the meals and beverages unit, which makes Pacific Foods soups and broths and Prego pasta sauces, rose 12%.

Net earnings attributable to the company were $309 million, or $1.02 per share in the first quarter ended Nov. 1, up from $166 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.2% to $2.34 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.