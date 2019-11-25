US Markets

EARNINGS-Calvin Klein-owner PVH Corp raises FY profit outlook after third-quarter revenue beat

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

PVH Corp's raised full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday, after its third-quarter revenue topped Wall Street expectations, powered by higher demand for its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel in Europe.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - PVH Corp's PVH.N raised full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday, after its third-quarter revenue topped Wall Street expectations, powered by higher demand for its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel in Europe.

Total revenue rose to $2.59 billion from $2.52 billion, above average analysts' estimate of $2.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company now expects to earn between $9.43 and $9.45 per share for full year 2019, compared with its prior range of $9.30 to $9.40.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $209.2 million, or $2.82 per share, in the quarter ended November 3, from $243.1 million, or $3.15 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular