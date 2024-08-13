Earnings Breakdown: Aris Water Solutions Q2

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) just disclosed its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Aris Water Solutions beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $4.48 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the last quarter, resulting in a 9.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Aris Water Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.23 0.22 0.18 0.12 EPS Actual 0.29 0.34 0.26 0.23 0.22 Revenue Estimate 96.91M 96.52M 96.66M 96.27M 92.61M Revenue Actual 101.12M 103.41M 104.12M 99.79M 96.63M

Analysis of Competitors' Earnings Trends

As we review Aris Water Solutions's earnings, it's important to put its results into perspective by comparing them to those of its competitors, such as LanzaTech Global, Perma-Fix Envirn Servs, and Quest Resource Holding.

LanzaTech Global reported earnings on August 08, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.14 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.11, resulting in a -27.27% decrease. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs reported earnings on August 08, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.27 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.08, resulting in a -237.5% decrease. The latest earnings announcement from Quest Resource Holding on August 08, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.03 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.01, resulting in a 400.0% increase. Quarterly Analysis: Competitors' Earnings and Stock Performance

Insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors are provided in this analysis. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Aris Water Solutions August 6, 2024 0.25 0.29 16.0% $14.91 $14.57 -2.28% LanzaTech Global August 08, 2024 -0.11 -0.14 -27.27% $1.31 $1.33 1.53% Perma-Fix Envirn Servs August 08, 2024 -0.08 -0.27 -237.5% $10.06 $10.0 -0.6% Quest Resource Holding August 08, 2024 -0.01 0.03 400.0% $8.27 $8.25 -0.24%

Comparative Study: Estimated in Contrast with Actual Peer Revenues### Peer Revenue Assessment: Estimated vs. Actual Performance Comparison

Here is a comparison table showing estimated and announced revenue figures for Aris Water Solutions's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, giving valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Aris Water Solutions 96.91M 101.12M 4.34% LanzaTech Global 14.11M 17.38M 23.14% Perma-Fix Envirn Servs 17.60M 13.99M -20.53% Quest Resource Holding 76.70M 73.14M -4.63%

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Aris Water Solutions visit their earnings calendar here.

