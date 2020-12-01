EARNINGS-Box Inc beats quarterly sales estimates

US Markets
Box Inc beat quarterly sales expectations on Tuesday as remote work and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for its file-sharing services.

Millions of professionals are already working remotely and several companies have extended work-from-home until the end of next year, spurring demand for online workplace tools.

Box, which competes with Dropbox Inc DBX.O and Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O OneDrive, reported third-quarter revenue of $196 million, above analysts' estimates of $194.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The content management platform reporteda net loss of $5.3 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $40.9 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

