EARNINGS-Bombardier posts loss as COVID-19 hits jet deliveries

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO reported a loss for the second quarter on Thursday, as the Canadian plane and train maker was hit by fewer business jet deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate aircraft makers are reporting a recent uptick in demand as private aviation flights rebound.

But business jet deliveries are expected to fall industry-wide in 2020 after the pandemic kept people under lockdown, disrupted global travel and slowed down economic activity around the world.

Bombardier, which is expecting to be cash-flow positive in 2020, said its free cash outflow rose to about $1.04 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from $429 million a year earlier.

Adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $319 million, compared with a profit of $312 million a year earlier.

Montreal-based Bombardier is set to become a pure-play business jet maker as it sells off assets to reduce debt.

Bombardier has agreed to sell its rail business to France's Alstom SA ALSO.PA, which won EU antitrust approval last week to acquire the unit in a deal expected to close in 2021. L5N2F23R8

The company said the sale of its aerostructures business to U.S. aero parts maker Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N is expected to close this fall.

Bombardier has previously said it expects business activity to hit a low point in the second quarter, before gradually recovering in the second half of the year.

The company's business jet deliveries fell about 43% to 20 planes in the quarter.

