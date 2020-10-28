US Markets
BA

EARNINGS-Boeing posts fourth straight quarterly loss as sales slump

Contributors
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Boeing reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday as the coronavirus crisis and the 737 MAX jet grounding hurt sales, while reaffirming its expectation that U.S. deliveries of the aircraft would resume before year-end.

Adds details on the quarter

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday as the coronavirus crisis and the 737 MAX jet grounding hurt sales, while reaffirming its expectation that U.S. deliveries of the aircraft would resume before year-end.

Boeing said it was sticking with the deeply reduced widebody production rates announced in July, as well as the goal to hit a build rate of 31 narrowbodies monthly in early 2022.

The planemaker said sales in the defense business dipped 2% to $6.85 billion, while commercial jet revenue slumped 56% to $3.60 billion.

Excluding items, Boeing lost $1.39 per share in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Eric.M.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular