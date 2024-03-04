Earnings Blowouts 2024: 7 Stocks that Crushed Wall Street Estimates in Q4

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Earnings winners have emerged stronger this season, defying the odds in the penultimate quarter of 2023. As businesses navigate through the complexities of the current economic landscape, a major shift towards easing input costs, cost controls, and operational efficiencies is paying many dividends. Moreover, a FactSet report at the end of January showed that, with 25% of S&P 500 companies disclosing fourth quarter (Q4) results, 69% exceeded EPS forecasts and 68% beat revenue expectations.

The positive momentum from Q4 is underscored by a market that warmly embraces these outcomes, as evidenced by the S&P 500 achieving multiple highs in February. However, the outlook for the first quarter of 2024 presents a mixed bag, with 14 S&P 500 companies issuing negative EPS guidance against 9 with positive projections. Despite these cautionary signals, the prevailing sentiment remains positive, pointing to a resilient market. With that said, here are seven stand-out earnings winners that comfortably surpassed market expectations.

Roblox (RBLX)

Source: Katya Rekina/ Shutterstock.com

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) continues to set the pace in the metaverse gaming space, showcasing vigorous top-line growth fueled by its innovative use of AI and VR technologies. Additionally, the firm’s strategic embrace of generative AI is transforming game development, is ushering in a new era of interactive digital experiences.

Furthemore, in its latest financial disclosure, Roblox reported a Q4 GAAP EPS of a negative 52 cents, surpassing expectations by three cents. The company also announced bookings of $1.13 billion, marking a substantial 25.6% increase YOY and beating forecasts by $50 million. Revenue saw a robust 30% growth from the previous year, reaching $749.9 million. Additionally, Roblox’s commitment to growing its user base was evident, with average daily active users climbing to 71.5 million, a 22% rise YOY.

Looking ahead, Roblox sets an optimistic tone with its Q1 bookings projection of between $910 million and $940 million, surpassing the $898.6 million estimate. Whats more noteworthy, Roblox expressed confidence in its growth trajectory, anticipating a minimum top-line expansion of 20% annually through 2027.

General Motors (GM)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Automotive giant General Motors (NYSE:GM) delivered a remarkable Q4 performance, comfortably surpassing Wall Street expectations across both lines. Its impressive achievement comes after the automaker rebounded from a six-week strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, significantly disrupting operations and leading to major financial losses. Despite these challenges, GM announced Q4 EPS of $1.24, outdoing the analysts’ consensus of $1.14. Moreover, its tremendous sales figure is $42.98 billion, well above the analyst expectations of $38.67 billion.

Looking forward, GM sets an optimistic tone with its robust guidance for 2024, forecasting EPS between $8.50 to $9.50. These projections surpass analyst estimates of an $8.85 EPS for 2024 at the midpoint. Moreover, with GM stock up 22% in the past six months, the company is firmly on a positive trajectory. This outlook reflects the company’s successful strategy and operational efficiency, positioning it well for sustained growth.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is spearheading the AI revolution, marking a significant phase of growth with its cutting-edge- technologies. These innovations effectively enhance Nvidia’s product offerings while also becoming critical components across multiple sectors, pushing the boundaries of performance and efficiency.

Furthermore, the firm’s financial achievements in Q4 and throughout fiscal 2024 are nothing short of extraordinary. The company reported record-breaking quarterly sales of $22.1 billion, a 265% bump year-over-year (YOY), beating analyst estimates by $1.55 billion. Also, its non-GAAP EPS of $5.16 beat estimates by 52 cents.

Additionally, the improved gross margin of 76% in Q4 demonstrates Nvidia’s profitability and solidifies its robust financial standing. As we advance, the company sets an ambitious outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, projecting sales to hit $24 billion, comfortably surpassing the $22 billion consensus. This optimistic forecast underscores the firm’s confidence in its continued growth and critical role in driving the AI revolution forward.

Mastercard (MA)

Source: David Cardinez / Shutterstock.com

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) continues to assert its dominance in the payment space, overshadowing the competition with its towering presence.

In a display of its superior financial health and operational prowess, Visa reported a 13% YOY increase in sales and an 11% YOY growth in net income for Q4. Additionally, the company’s net profit margin stood at an impressive 43.1%, highlighting its efficiency. Moreover, its Q4 adjusted EPS reached a spectacular $3.18, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $3.08. Furthermore, Q4 net revenue of $6.55 billion exceeded the consensus of $6.48 billion, showing a substantial rise from $5.82 billion in Q4 2022.

Further solidifying its commitment to shareholder returns, Visa increased its quarterly dividend from 57 cents to 66 cents per share, 15.8% bump YOY. This decision underscores Visa’s strong financial footing and its confidence in continued growth and long-term profitability.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to lead the tech sphere with its groundbreaking advancements, mainly in the realm of generative AI. Throughout 2023, the company’s strategic focus on integrating AI into its vast software suite has propelled a remarkable 58% increase in its stock value. This surge is a testament to the firm’s innovative capabilities and visionary approach to embedding AI technology within its core product offerings.

The financial impact of Microsoft’s investments in AI is already becoming evident. In its recent Q4 report, the firm outperformed expectations with a top-line $890 million beat and earnings that surpassed forecasts by 16 cents per share. Moreover, a highlight from the report, is MSFT’s revenue from its Intelligent Cloud Division, which reached $25.9 billion, marking a 20% increase. This significant growth underscores the successful integration of AI with cloud computing, showcasing how MSFT’s AI advancements aren’t just driving the company stock up but also enhancing its financial performance.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has been on a roll, delivering consistent top-and-bottom-line growth over four successive quarters. Moreover, this streak of financial excellence culminated in the firm announcing its first-ever dividend, underscoring its financial health and commitment to rewarding shareholders. At the helm, the company’s visionary CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, continues to push the envelope in AI technology, setting the stage for an exciting future ahead.

In its latest earnings report, Meta Platforms revealed a Q4 GAAP EPS of $5.33, outperforming expectations by 39 cents, and posted a revenue of $40.11 billion, a 24.7% increase YOY, surpassing forecasts by $940 million. Also, for Q4 and the entire year of 2023, revenues reached $40.11 billion and $134.90 billion, marking year-over-year increases of 25% and 16%, respectively. These impressive financial milestones reflect Meta’s successful leveraging of AI innovations and strategic initiatives, positioning the company for sustained growth.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Design software provider Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has established a leadership position in its niche and is again leading the charge by capitalizing on the 3D generative AI trend. Its foray into the space will likely bolster ADSK’s financials, which continue to impress each quarter. In fact, the company boasts a consistent track record of surpassing EPS and revenue estimates since 2009, which speaks volumes about its financial strength and market dominance.

Autodesk announced a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.09 in its latest quarterly showing, exceeding expectations by 14 cents per share. Moreover, it reported sales of $1.47 billion, marking an 11.4% YOY increase while surpassing forecasts by $40 million. Despite this, the company has set a cautious tone for the first quarter (Q1), expecting EPS to range between $1.73 and $1.78, slightly behind the consensus estimate of $1.79. Additionally, sales projections of $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion align closely with the expected $1.39 billion, indicating a steady yet conservative outlook for its upcoming quarter.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

