EARNINGS-Biogen profit rises 3.2% on demand for multiple sclerosis drug

July 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O reported a 3.2% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, getting a lift from demand for its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.54 billion, or $9.59 per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $1.49 billion, or $7.85 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3jE7NBM)

Total revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.62 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

