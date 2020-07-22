US Markets
EARNINGS-Biogen profit rises 3.2% on demand for multiple sclerosis drug

Contributors
Trisha Roy Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Biogen Inc reported a 3.2% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, getting a lift from demand for its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.54 billion, or $9.59 per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $1.49 billion, or $7.85 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3jE7NBM)

Total revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.62 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

