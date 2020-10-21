EARNINGS-Biogen cuts full-year profit forecast on competition for MS drug

Adds detail on forecast, Tecfidera

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Wednesday cut its full-year profit forecast for 2020 after the launch of a generic rival to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Tecfidera.

Biogen now expects full-year adjusted profit of $32.50 to $33.50 per share, from its prior estimate of $34 to $36 per share. (https://bit.ly/35hIq2d)

The company now sees demand of Tecfidera, its top-selling drug which generated $4.43 billion in sales in 2019, falling significantly in the fourth quarter.

Mylan NV MYL.O launched a generic version of Tecfidera in August with U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval.

Net income attributable to Biogen fell to $701.5 million, or $4.46 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.55 billion, or $8.39 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $8.84 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $8.04 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting By Manas Mishra and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

