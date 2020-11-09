BYND

EARNINGS-Beyond Meat quarterly sales miss estimates, shares plunge

Contributor
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICHA NAIDU

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat reported a quarterly loss and weaker-than-expected sales on Monday, hurt by lower restaurant sales and as retail purchases petered out after a surge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details on performance, quote

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat BYND.O reported a quarterly loss and weaker-than-expected sales on Monday, hurt by lower restaurant sales and as retail purchases petered out after a surge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company were down 20% in after market trading.

Sales in the company's U.S. retail channel slowed to up 40.5% in the third quarter, compared with a nearly 195% growth in the previous quarter.

"Retail channel net revenues were negatively impacted by a surge in retail consumer demand in the second quarter of 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in consumer freezer loading," the company said in a statement.

Net sales rose 2.7% to $94.4 million in the quarter ended Sept. 26, widely missing analysts' estimates of $132.81 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company reported a net loss of $19.3 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with a profit of $4.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters