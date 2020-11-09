EARNINGS-Beyond Meat quarterly sales miss estimates, shares plunge

Adds details on performance, quote

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat BYND.O reported a quarterly loss and weaker-than-expected sales on Monday, hurt by lower restaurant sales and as retail purchases petered out after a surge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company were down 20% in after market trading.

Sales in the company's U.S. retail channel slowed to up 40.5% in the third quarter, compared with a nearly 195% growth in the previous quarter.

"Retail channel net revenues were negatively impacted by a surge in retail consumer demand in the second quarter of 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in consumer freezer loading," the company said in a statement.

Net sales rose 2.7% to $94.4 million in the quarter ended Sept. 26, widely missing analysts' estimates of $132.81 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company reported a net loss of $19.3 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with a profit of $4.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

