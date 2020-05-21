US Markets
EARNINGS-Best Buy quarterly same-store sales fall over 5%

Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Best Buy Co Inc reported a 5.3% fall in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the electronics retailer had to close stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 21 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N reported a 5.3% fall in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the electronics retailer had to close stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Buy's revenue fell to $8.56 billion from $9.14 billion, in the first quarter ended May 2. However, the company said domestic comparable online sales rose over 155%.

The company's net earnings fell to $159 million, or 61 cents per share, from $265 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share.

