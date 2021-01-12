EARNINGS-Becton Dickinson sees Q1 revenue above estimates on demand for COVID-19 tests

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to strong demand for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The company said it expects quarterly revenue of $5.3 billion, above market expectation of $4.69 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The medical devices maker expects COVID-19 testing revenue of about $865 million for the first quarter.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

