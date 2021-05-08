Earnings Beat: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$34m exceeding analyst forecasts by 112%, and statutory losses of US$0.04 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Xencor after the latest results. NasdaqGM:XNCR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the ten analysts covering Xencor, is for revenues of US$87.8m in 2021, which would reflect a concerning 29% reduction in Xencor's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 88% to US$2.09 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$83.5m and US$2.69 per share in losses. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very favorable reduction to loss per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$54.00, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Xencor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$63.00 and the most bearish at US$34.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 37% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. It's pretty clear that Xencor's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$54.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Xencor analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Xencor that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.