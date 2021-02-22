Earnings Beat: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.2% to US$282 in the past week. West Pharmaceutical Services reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$2.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$4.57, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:WST Earnings and Revenue Growth February 22nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for West Pharmaceutical Services from six analysts is for revenues of US$2.55b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 27% to US$5.97. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.06 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about West Pharmaceutical Services' future following the latest results, with a solid gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for West Pharmaceutical Services 10% to US$305on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values West Pharmaceutical Services at US$365 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$190. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the West Pharmaceutical Services' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that West Pharmaceutical Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.6%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.9% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect West Pharmaceutical Services to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around West Pharmaceutical Services' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for West Pharmaceutical Services going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of West Pharmaceutical Services' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.