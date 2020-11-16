Earnings Beat: VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$334k missing forecasts by 87%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.05 some 233% below prior forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:VTGN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from VistaGen Therapeutics' dual analysts is for revenues of US$2.67m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 699% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 23% to US$0.25. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.50m and losses of US$0.33 per share in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a loss per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for VistaGen Therapeutics 200% to US$3.00on the back of these upgrades.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that VistaGen Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow manyfold, well above its historical decline of 24% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 21% next year. So it looks like VistaGen Therapeutics is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

