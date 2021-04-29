Earnings Beat: Visa Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.1% to hit US$5.7b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.38, some 8.1% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Visa after the latest results. NYSE:V Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Visa's 35 analysts is for revenues of US$23.3b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 9.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 13% to US$5.49. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$23.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.51 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 5.3% to US$258. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Visa analyst has a price target of US$297 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$194. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Visa's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Visa is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Visa going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Visa that you need to take into consideration.

