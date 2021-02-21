Earnings Beat: Universal Display Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$429m, some 7.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.80, 21% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:OLED Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Universal Display's ten analysts is for revenues of US$550.7m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 75% to US$3.89. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$546.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.05 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 7.1% to US$242, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Universal Display analyst has a price target of US$285 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$130. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Universal Display's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Universal Display is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Universal Display. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Universal Display going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Universal Display Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

