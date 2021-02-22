Earnings Beat: United States Cellular Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Last week, you might have seen that United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.7% to US$31.68 in the past week. Revenues were US$4.0b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$2.62 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 14%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on United States Cellular after the latest results. NYSE:USM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 22nd 2021

Following last week's earnings report, United States Cellular's three analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$4.08b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 36% to US$1.71 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.70 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$40.25, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on United States Cellular, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.50 and the most bearish at US$31.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting United States Cellular's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 1.1% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 4.2% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, United States Cellular is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that United States Cellular's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple United States Cellular analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - United States Cellular has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.