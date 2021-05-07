Earnings Beat: Trimble Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$887m, some 7.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.45, 37% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:TRMB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following the latest results, Trimble's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.39b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 15% to US$1.51 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.50 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 5.7% to US$85.10. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Trimble analyst has a price target of US$94.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$72.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Trimble's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.9% over the past five years. Compare this to the 214 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Trimble's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Trimble going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Trimble , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

