Earnings Beat: TopBuild Corp. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 15% to US$177 following its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$697m were what the analysts expected, TopBuild surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$2.11 per share, an impressive 21% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BLD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, TopBuild's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.00b in 2021. This would be a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 30% to US$8.75. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.95b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.10 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on TopBuild's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$193, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on TopBuild, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$218 and the most bearish at US$150 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of TopBuild'shistorical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 12% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that TopBuild is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards TopBuild following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$193, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for TopBuild going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for TopBuild you should be aware of.

