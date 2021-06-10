Earnings Beat: Thor Industries, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 15% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$3.5b, while EPS were US$3.29 beating analyst models by 41%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:THO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Thor Industries' eight analysts is for revenues of US$13.0b in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 10% to US$10.96. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.27 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$146, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Thor Industries analyst has a price target of US$160 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$125. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Thor Industries is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Thor Industries' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Thor Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Thor Industries is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Thor Industries following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$146, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Thor Industries analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Thor Industries that you should be aware of.

