Earnings Beat: The Liberty SiriusXM Group Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a good week for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 2.8% to US$41.37. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$2.3b were what the analysts expected, Liberty SiriusXM Group surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.24 per share, an impressive 43% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:LSXM.K Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, Liberty SiriusXM Group's seven analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$9.08b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 21% to US$3.74. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.16 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the substantial gain in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$63.25, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Liberty SiriusXM Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Liberty SiriusXM Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 3.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Liberty SiriusXM Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Liberty SiriusXM Group following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$63.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

