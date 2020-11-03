Earnings Beat: The Clorox Company Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 10% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$1.9b, while EPS were US$3.22 beating analyst models by 43%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CLX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Clorox from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$7.29b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 2.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 12% to US$8.01 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.90b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.67 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$221, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Clorox, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$268 and the most bearish at US$154 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Clorox's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Clorox's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 3.2% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.2% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Clorox.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Clorox following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Clorox going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Clorox has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

