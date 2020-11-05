Earnings Beat: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Last week, you might have seen that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.3% to US$36.29 in the past week. Tactile Systems Technology beat expectations by 5.4% with revenues of US$49m. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected statutory profit of US$0.12 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:TCMD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Tactile Systems Technology's six analysts is for revenues of US$230.0m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Tactile Systems Technology forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.44 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$233.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.45 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$63.25, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Tactile Systems Technology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$51.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Tactile Systems Technology shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 24%, in line with its 24% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 10% next year. So although Tactile Systems Technology is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Tactile Systems Technology. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$63.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tactile Systems Technology going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Tactile Systems Technology has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

