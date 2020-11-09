Earnings Beat: Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Investors in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.7% to close at US$2.03 following the release of its quarterly results. Statutory results overall were mixed, with revenues coming in 100% lower than the analysts predicted. What's really surprising is that losses of US$0.36 per share were 22% smaller than what was predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Synlogic after the latest results. NasdaqGM:SYBX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Synlogic, is for revenues of US$1.52m in 2021, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 14% reduction in Synlogic's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.49. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.20m and losses of US$1.67 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target fell 8.2%, to US$8.00, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Synlogic, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Synlogic's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past three years, revenues have declined around 7.4% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 14% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 21% next year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Synlogic is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Synlogic's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Synlogic analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Synlogic (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

