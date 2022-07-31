Earnings Beat: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 11% to US$69.15 following its latest second-quarter results. Stock Yards Bancorp reported US$79m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 beat expectations, being 5.6% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:SYBT Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Stock Yards Bancorp's six analysts is for revenues of US$313.1m in 2022, which would reflect a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 10% to US$3.11. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$309.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.03 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Stock Yards Bancorp's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 6.5% to US$66.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Stock Yards Bancorp at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$59.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Stock Yards Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 29% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Stock Yards Bancorp to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Stock Yards Bancorp's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Stock Yards Bancorp analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp you should know about.

