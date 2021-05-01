Earnings Beat: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.7% to hit US$4.2b. Stanley Black & Decker reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$2.98, which was a notable 16% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:SWK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker are now predicting revenues of US$16.6b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.0% to US$10.47. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$15.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.27 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$232, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Stanley Black & Decker analyst has a price target of US$250 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$190. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Stanley Black & Decker's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Stanley Black & Decker's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.3% annually. Stanley Black & Decker is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Stanley Black & Decker will grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$232, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Stanley Black & Decker going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Stanley Black & Decker that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.