Earnings Beat: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.4% to hit US$3.4b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$4.80, some 5.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:SWKS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Following the latest results, Skyworks Solutions' 23 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.92b in 2021. This would be a notable 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 29% to US$6.21. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.92b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.75 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Skyworks Solutions' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 6.7% to US$160. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Skyworks Solutions at US$200 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$133. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Skyworks Solutions' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 17% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.4%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Skyworks Solutions to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Skyworks Solutions' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Skyworks Solutions analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Skyworks Solutions that you should be aware of.

