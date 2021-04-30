Earnings Beat: Silicon Laboratories Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.9% to hit US$256m. Silicon Laboratories also reported a statutory profit of US$0.29, which was an impressive 110% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SLAB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Silicon Laboratories from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.06b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 335% to US$1.25. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.88 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.3% to US$169per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Silicon Laboratories at US$195 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$140. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Silicon Laboratories' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 27% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Silicon Laboratories to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Silicon Laboratories following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Silicon Laboratories going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Silicon Laboratories (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

