Earnings Beat: Service Corporation International Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 13% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$1.1b, while EPS were US$1.33 beating analyst models by 36%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:SCI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Service Corporation International provided consensus estimates of US$3.52b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 7.0% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 25% to US$2.84 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.65 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.3% to US$61.00per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Service Corporation International at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$54.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 17% per year. It's pretty clear that Service Corporation International's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Service Corporation International following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Service Corporation International going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Service Corporation International has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

