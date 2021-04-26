Earnings Beat: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 13% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$42m, while EPS were US$0.09 beating analyst models by 80%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:FRBK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Republic First Bancorp are now predicting revenues of US$156.9m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 29% to US$0.24. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$136.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.065 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Republic First Bancorp 22% to US$4.13on the back of these upgrades.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Republic First Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 17% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Republic First Bancorp to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Republic First Bancorp's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Republic First Bancorp going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Republic First Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

