Earnings Beat: Repligen Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$94m, some 8.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.27, 71% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:RGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, Repligen's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$431.1m in 2021. This would be a huge 32% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 32% to US$1.10. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$401.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Repligen's future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Repligen 14% to US$194on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Repligen at US$225 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$140. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Repligen shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Repligen'shistorical trends, as next year's 32% revenue growth is roughly in line with 29% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.0% per year. So although Repligen is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Repligen's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Repligen you should know about.

