Earnings Beat: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$16m exceeding analyst forecasts by 104%, and statutory losses of US$0.18 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:QTNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from three analysts covering Quotient is for revenues of US$38.9m in 2021, implying a discernible 6.5% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$1.26 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$34.9m and losses of US$1.35 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target fell 6.2%, to US$12.67, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Quotient at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 6.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Quotient is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Quotient's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Quotient going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Quotient you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

