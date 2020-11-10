Earnings Beat: Quanterix Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Investors in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.1% to close at US$42.86 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues beat expectations by 109%, and sales of US$31m were sufficient to generate a statutory profit of US$0.07 - a pleasant surprise given that the analysts were forecasting a loss! The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:QTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Quanterix are now predicting revenues of US$96.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.07. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$88.0m and losses of US$1.30 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Quanterix's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Quanterix 14% to US$47.75on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Quanterix analyst has a price target of US$54.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Quanterix is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Quanterix's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 27% increase next year well below the historical 36%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.1% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Quanterix's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Quanterix analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Quanterix that you should be aware of.

