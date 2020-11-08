Earnings Beat: Quaker Chemical Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Quaker Chemical delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$367m, some 11% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.53, an impressive 96% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:KWR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Quaker Chemical from four analysts is for revenues of US$1.48b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 3.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 1,403% to US$5.38. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.88 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the decent improvement in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 5.4% to US$195, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Quaker Chemical analyst has a price target of US$200 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$188. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Quaker Chemical's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Quaker Chemical.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Quaker Chemical's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Quaker Chemical's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Quaker Chemical going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.