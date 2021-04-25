Earnings Beat: Plexus Corp. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) came out with its second-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$881m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Plexus surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.42 per share, a notable 15% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:PLXS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Plexus' six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$3.52b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$5.24, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.88 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 14% to US$100, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Plexus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$102 and the most bearish at US$98.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Plexus' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 2.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.3% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Plexus is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Plexus following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Plexus going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Plexus that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.