Earnings Beat: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Investors in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.1% to close at US$17.29 following the release of its yearly results. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported US$535m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.85 beat expectations, being 8.6% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:PDM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Piedmont Office Realty Trust's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$532.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 85% to US$0.27 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$528.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.23 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$18.67, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Piedmont Office Realty Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would also point out that the forecast 0.5% revenue decline is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 1.7% annually over the past five years

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Piedmont Office Realty Trust's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$18.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Piedmont Office Realty Trust. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

